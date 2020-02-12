Bayern Munich Passed On Chelsea Bound Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich decided against signing Chelsea-bound Hakim Ziyech last summer, despite knowing they could snap him up for €30m from Ajax.



Chelsea have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Ajax for the signature of the winger during the next transfer window.













The Blues have agreed to pay a fee of around €45m, but must still finalise the deal and thrash out personal terms with Ziyech's representatives.



However, the winger could have moved to Bayern Munich last summer when the German champions held talks with the player’s agent.





Bayern Munich explored a deal for Ziyech, but opted not to make a move to sign him, according to German magazine Sport Bild.







Ziyech was available for a fee of just €30m, due to a release clause contained in his Ajax contract.



The winger later signed a new contract, which removed the clause and Chelsea are set to pay more for his signature.





Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will be looking for the deal to be pushed over the line soon as he starts to plan the shape of his squad for next season.

