Bit More of Margin – Neil Lennon Hails Increased Celtic Lead Over Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has welcomed a lead of ten points over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.



The Bhoys took Hearts to the cleaners at Celtic Park on Wednesday night to run out comprehensive 5-0 winners under the lights.













While Lennon's side were making short work of Daniel Stendel's men, Steven Gerrard's Rangers were toiling at Rugby Park.



Rangers eventually slipped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Kilmarnock, which means they are now ten points behind Celtic, albeit with a game in hand, and Lennon is pleased with the increased lead for his side.





However, he cautioned against thinking the Scottish Premiership title is already won.







"First half was a bit sloppy but the second half was emphatic, a great goal for Callum McGregor and great deliveries from set-pieces", Lennon told BBC Sportsound.



"It's just another game ticked off. There's still a long way to go.





"It gives us a bit more of a margin but things can flip at any time.



"I'm just delighted with our performances at the moment", the Celtic manager added.



Next up for Celtic is a trip to face Aberdeen on Sunday, while they then return to European action with a trip to FC Copenhagen in the Europa League last 32.

