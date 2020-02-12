Claim From Italy: Massimiliano Allegri Premier League Bound

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has an agreement in place to take charge of a top Premier League club in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



Allegri has been out of work since he left Juventus at the end of last season and he has been biding his time before he looks to return to football management.













It has been speculated that the Italian could be on his way back to Serie A next season, with AC Milan linked with a move for him and a return to Juventus has also been mooted.



But it has been claimed that he is likely on his way to the Premier League at the end of the current season.





According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Allegri already has agreed on a deal in principle to join a top club in the Premier League in the summer.







The former Juventus boss has not hidden his desire to manage in the Premier League and has been taking English lessons since leaving the Italian champions.



He has often been linked with a move to England, with Manchester United believed to be one of the clubs the multiple Serie A winning coach has been eyeing.





There are no suggestions which club he has agreed to join but Allegri could be managing in the Premier League next season.

