X
Inside Futbol

26 October 2019

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

06 August 2019

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



12/02/2020 - 14:21 GMT

Claim From Netherlands: Chelsea Agree Deal For Ajax Star

 




Chelsea have reached an agreement over a fee with Ajax for the signature of attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech in the summer, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

Ziyech was linked with a move away from Ajax in the winter transfer window, but the Dutch champions rejected losing the player in the middle of the season.  


 



But Ajax have been prepared to let the midfielder leave in the summer and it seems the wheels have been set in motion for his departure.

Chelsea have been regularly linked with a move for Ziyech and it seems the Blues have landed the key blow to secure the Moroccan's arrival in the summer transfer window.
 


It has been claimed that Chelsea and Ajax have reached an agreement over a fee for Ziyech’s move to west London at the end of the season.



Chelsea have agreed to part ways with a figure of between €40m to €45m to sign Ziyech in the summer.

The west London club have the deal in place with Ajax and will now look to agree personal terms with the player.
 


But it is not expected to be a problem and it has been claimed that Ziyech is likely to sign on a contract with Chelsea in the summer.
 