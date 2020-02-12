Eddie Gray Is Right – Former Leeds Star Draws On Legend’s Words To Offer Whites Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has insisted that Leeds United will need to back up their point at Brentford with back-to-back wins and six points in their next two home games, echoing Whites legend Eddie Gray.



Leeds stopped the rot with a 1-1 draw at Brentford on Tuesday night and managed to maintain some sort of grip in the promotion race in the Championship.













They are still second in the league table, albeit playing a game more than third-placed Fulham, but Parker feels things are still in Leeds’ hands.



Parker insisted that Leeds will need to win their next two home games against Bristol City and Reading in order to make sure that they manage to maintain their momentum in the promotion race.





Drawing on the words of Gray, the former Leeds star believes that the point at Brentford while good, could become useless if the Whites do not back it up with back-to-back home wins.







Parker said on LUTV: “The legend Eddie Gray always talks about winning your home matches and that’s where you get promotion.



“And he is right.





“The two home games, six points – that is going to be a must to be honest because tonight’s point is a good point, but it means nothing if we don’t back it up on Saturday against a Bristol City team who are close by now.



“We know how difficult it is in terms of the points gap between teams, but we can only focus on ourselves.



“We need to back this up with three points on Saturday.”



Leeds have won just two of their last eleven games in the Championship.

