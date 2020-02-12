Former Leeds Star: Marcelo Bielsa Not Dropping Kiko Casilla No Matter How Many Fans Want It

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will not drop goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, despite the Spaniard's error-prone displays, Noel Whelan believes.



The Whites played out a 1-1 draw at Griffin Park on Tuesday night as they claimed a point from their trip to Brentford.













It was a blunder from goalkeeper Casilla that saw Said Benrahma give Brentford the lead, before Liam Cooper scored the equaliser and saved the Spaniard's blushes.



The former Real Madrid star has been subject to criticism from a good chunk of the Leeds fans for his recent form and many have called for his dropping from the team.





However, ex-Whites man Whelan is confident that Bielsa will not drop Casilla from the team as he feels that is how the Argentine tactician treats his players.







"Yes, we do [know that Bielsa is not going to drop Casilla]", Whelan said after the match on BBC Radio Leeds.



"I think that is something that is not going to happen no matter how much people cry out for it.





"I think he has proven in the past that he doesn't make those sort of changes, he just doesn't.



"He sticks to things and he's kind of stuck in his ways on players isn't he."



Casilla, who joined Leeds in the January transfer window last year, has kept 12 clean sheets in the league this season, but has not kept one in 11 games.

