Former Liverpool Star With One-Word Answer Over Potential Jurgen Klopp Message

Simon Mignolet has provided a one word answer on whether he expects to receive a message from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp if he ends the season having won the Belgian league title.



The goalkeeper fell out of favour under Klopp and played second fiddle to Loris Karius and then Alisson; Klopp though kept hold of the Belgian and he provided cover for Alisson last season as Liverpool won the Champions League.













Liverpool allowed Mignolet to depart last summer and he opted to return to Belgium with Club Brugge, where he has quickly become a fixture between the sticks.



Club Brugge are leading the table in Belgium and could win the title, but Mignolet does not expect to hear from Klopp if he does.





Asked on Belgian TV show Extra Time for a yes or no on whether he expects a message on his mobile phone from Klopp if Club Brugge win the league, Mignolet replied: "No."







The goalkeeper has enjoyed success when it comes to saving penalties and, while he admits he has a secret method, he is not willing to reveal it.



"If I tell you, it will no longer be a secret", Mignolet smiled.





"Nowadays you have a lot of images that you can analyse, that's one of the explanations", he added.



Mignolet made a total of 204 appearances for Liverpool during his time at Anfield and kept 66 clean sheets in the process.

