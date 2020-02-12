XRegister
26 October 2019

12/02/2020 - 14:42 GMT

He’s Massive Talker – Rangers Star Thankful For Team-mate’s Influence

 




Rangers defender George Edmundson has stressed the importance of having Connor Goldson by his side on the pitch in the Gers defence.

Goldson has been one of the top performers for Rangers this season and is one of the first names on the team-sheet for Steven Gerrard’s side.  


 



Edmundson has been trying to break into the team and got an opportunity to start alongside the 27-year-old in Rangers’ 2-1 win over Hibernian last week.

The duo also played together in the Scottish Cup win over Hamilton last weekend and Edmundson admits that Goldson’s vocal leadership has been a big help for him on and off the pitch.
 


He conceded that his senior defensive partner makes sure he helps him along the way when the two are playing together.



Edmundson told Rangers TV: “Connor is very good to me.

“He is a massive talker, a very good leader on the pitch and he certainly helps me along the way every day and just in and around the club.
 


“But he is very good to play with and very good to have by your side.”

Edmundson will hope to get more opportunities to start alongside Goldson in the coming days and weeks.

He will be hoping to feature against Kilmarnock tonight.
 