26 October 2019

06 August 2019

12/02/2020 - 22:49 GMT

I Can’t Stand Here And Say This – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists he cannot say his side only have one issue to deal with after they slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock.

The Gers took the lead at Rugby Park through a stunning strike from Scott Arfield, who hit a long-range effort which flew into the back of the net in the 32nd minute.  


 



However, Rangers were pegged back in the 77th minute before conceding a minute from time to drop three points and hand Kilmarnock victory.

Combined with Celtic's 5-0 win over Hearts, Rangers are now ten points behind the Bhoys in the Scottish Premiership table, albeit with a game in hand.
 


Gerrard is looking to put his team on course, but has admitted he cannot say that Rangers just have one issue to correct.



The Gers boss told Rangers TV: "Look, I think it's more than just one thing.

"I can't stand here and say it's just one issue we've got.
 


"You look tonight, we can't handle a cross, a simple cross and clear our lines.

"The second goal, we can't handle one direct ball, a flick on.

"So it's more than one issue that we've had.

"But it seems to me that when teams really turn up the heat against us and put us backs against the wall, we're not coping with that well enough at the moment."

Rangers have now been written off by some in the title race, but Gerrard will look for an instant reaction on Saturday at home against Livingston.
 

 