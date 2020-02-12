I Had Problem With This Aspect of Odsonne Edouard’s Game – Former Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Darren Jackson has admitted that Odsonne Edouard is correcting the only part of his game that he saw an issue with and has dubbed the Frenchman the real deal.



Edouard has been a key man in the Celtic team since arriving at the Scottish Premiership side from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, following an initial one-year loan spell.













The 22-year-old Frenchman has spearheaded Hoops' attack this season as they attempt to win silverware on all fronts and former Bhoys star Jackson is a fan of what the striker brings to the table.



One thing that concerned the 53-year-old, though, was how Edouard used to refrain from chasing the opposition defenders and putting them under pressure.





However, Jackson believes the centre-forward has now started to press opponents and feels he is now getting the grasp of Scottish football.







"He does [look like the real deal]. I am a huge fan", Jackson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"The only thing I had a problem with, earlier in the season when Celtic went to Livingston [and] Ryan Christie got sent off, he is not a striker who is going to burst a gut and chase the whole back four and put them under pressure.





"But I did see in the last couple of games – up at St. Johnstone, at Hamilton – he is chasing full-backs now.



"He is probably getting the grasp of… that is the Scottish game. That is what needs to happen.



"But when he gets the ball, his composure on the ball, his close control, his link-up play and when he gets in the box he is just ice cool. His finishing is incredible."



Edouard has scored 23 goals from his 37 appearances across all competitions for Celtic this season.

