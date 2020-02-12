I’ll Look Where We Can Exploit Oxford – Phil Parkinson

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has admitted he rates Oxford United as a good side and will look carefully at Saturday's opponents to find areas to exploit.



The Black Cats will be looking to continue with their good run of form when they visit the Kassam Stadium this Saturday, with Parkinson's men sitting fifth in the League One standings.













The last meeting between the two sides at the same venue, in the EFL Cup, dragged on to penalties where the Black Cats lost 4-2 after normal time ended in a 1-1 draw.



As they prepare to face the same opponents again, Parkinson insists that his side will have to look at Oxford closely, look at the areas that can be exploited and be as threatening as they were during different parts of the matches against Ipswich and Rochdale.





“We always strive to go for the win, Oxford are a good team, been there once in the cup, lost on penalties", Parkinson said at a press conference.







"They have had a decent cup run, losing to Newcastle the other night. They have a few problems, injuries suspensions.



“We have to look at it closely, look at areas to exploit and be as threatening we have been in the second half v Ipswich and first half against Rochdale.





"Every game is huge, no three points is bigger. If they are against a potential rival then it is to stop them going again.”



Oxford have won just one of their last eight matches across all competitions, but have lost just twice at home in League One this season.

