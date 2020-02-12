XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



12/02/2020 - 14:50 GMT

It’s Been Hard – Rangers Star Makes Admission On Waiting For Chance

 




Rangers defender George Edmundson has conceded it has been hard not playing many games this season, but is now happy to get the chance to impress.

The Glasgow giants signed the centre-back from Oldham Athletic last summer and it has been tough for him to get into the starting eleven for Rangers his season.  


 



The defender has made just five league appearances, but he played and scored in Rangers’ crucial win over Hibernian last week and is finally making his mark at the club.

Edmundson was happy to get on to the scoresheet and is delighted the goal contributed to Rangers getting all three points.
 


The defender told Rangers TV: “It was an alright finish.



“Obviously, it was a goal we needed to get back into the game and I was just happy we could get it.”

The centre-back was a regular starter at Oldham last season and he admits that not playing regular football this term at Rangers has been hard.
 


But Edmundson admits that he knew what he was going to get at Rangers and was prepared to wait for his opportunities.

“Obviously, it’s hard coming from playing every game last season to not playing a many this season.

“But I knew that when I came here and I just had to bide my time and finally got a little chance now.” 
 