It’s Been Hard – Rangers Star Makes Admission On Waiting For Chance

Rangers defender George Edmundson has conceded it has been hard not playing many games this season, but is now happy to get the chance to impress.



The Glasgow giants signed the centre-back from Oldham Athletic last summer and it has been tough for him to get into the starting eleven for Rangers his season.













The defender has made just five league appearances, but he played and scored in Rangers’ crucial win over Hibernian last week and is finally making his mark at the club.



Edmundson was happy to get on to the scoresheet and is delighted the goal contributed to Rangers getting all three points.





The defender told Rangers TV: “It was an alright finish.







“Obviously, it was a goal we needed to get back into the game and I was just happy we could get it.”



The centre-back was a regular starter at Oldham last season and he admits that not playing regular football this term at Rangers has been hard.





But Edmundson admits that he knew what he was going to get at Rangers and was prepared to wait for his opportunities.



“Obviously, it’s hard coming from playing every game last season to not playing a many this season.



“But I knew that when I came here and I just had to bide my time and finally got a little chance now.”

