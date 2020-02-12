It’s Simple As This – Rangers Star Knows Reason For Poor Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers skipper James Tavernier has identified the reason for the Gers' poor form, after they went down to defeat 2-1 at Kilmarnock to continue a bad run.



The Gers were expected to push Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title when they headed back from the winter break just two points behind their rivals and with a game in hand.













They have been a different team since returning from their winter break in Dubai though and have lost against Hearts and Kilmarnock, as well as drawing with Aberdeen.



Celtic are now ten points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and Tavernier believes the reason for Rangers' poor form is simple – conceding cheap goals.





"We've been conceding bad goals. It's as simple as that", he told Rangers TV, when asked for the reason behind the side's slump.







"We know that we're going to create chances; we missed opportunities tonight.



"But at the end of the day, us as a team, have to keep the ball out of the back of the net.





"If you look at the goals tonight, it's rare that we even get opportunities like that in our games.



"So it's disappointing to see."



Rangers have conceded 16 goals in their 25 league games so far this season, one more than Celtic, who have played a game more than the Gers.



Steven Gerrard's men have let five in over their last six league games however, and have scored just seven, while Celtic have netted 22 and conceded twice.

