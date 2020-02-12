XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



12/02/2020 - 22:00 GMT

Jean-Kevin Augustin Will Need Two Months To Get Fit – Former Leeds Star

 




Noel Whelan thinks Leeds United new boy Jean-Kevin Augustin could need up to two months to get up to full fitness, which could end up costing the Whites as they battle for promotion.

Leeds signed Augustin from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season in the winter transfer window in an attempt to replace Eddie Nketiah, who returned to Arsenal last month.  


 



While the Frenchman has made two appearances off the bench since his arrival at Elland Road, former Leeds star Whelan is sceptical of his match readiness.

The 45-year-old feels that the striker looked sluggish in the game against Brentford and appears to be struggling to get up to speed.
 


Whelan thinks Augustin looks like someone who needs a pre-season and will need two months to get his fitness to the required level.



"He just looks sluggish", Whelan said after the draw at Brentford on BBC Radio Leeds.

"He looks like he is fighting his fitness, fighting to find pace.
 


"It's a difficult one because generally, that's why you have your pre-season, that's where you get yourself up to speed.

"If he pushes himself too much and he is a little bit overweight or carrying too many pounds on there you can actually get yourself injured more than you can get fit.

"So you have to manage him very carefully, but at the same time, we have brought a player into the club that is not going to hit the ground running and it is going to take him two months minimum and that could cost us."

Augustin made just two league starts while on loan at Monaco earlier this season, with his other eight appearances coming off the bench.
 