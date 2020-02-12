Leeds United Star Comments On New Boy Jean-Kevin Augustin

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips believes Whites' January signing Jean-Kevin Augustin is different to the rest of the players in the squad and hopes he can make an impact in the remainder of the campaign.



Championship side Leeds made 22-year-old centre-forward Augustin their third signing of the January transfer window when they landed him on loan until the end of the season from RB Leipzig.













The Frenchman, who was brought to fill the void left by Eddie Nketiah who returned to Arsenal last month, was given his debut against Nottingham Forest at the weekend before making another appearance off the bench against Brentford on Tuesday.



While the striker is yet to receive his first start for the Whites, Phillips has talked up the need for Augustin to try and get his fitness up to the mark.





The 24-year-old also pointed out that the RB Leipzig loanee is different to rest of the players in Marcelo Bielsa's squad and is hopeful that he can make an impact in the side during his time at Elland Road.







"Yes, I hope he has a good impact", Phillips told BBC Radio Leeds.



"He is a big lad, he's strong, he's fast. Obviously, he is a different player to the pack.





"Now he just needs to try and get his fitness up there and get in, impress and as well as practice."



Bielsa's first-choice striker Patrick Bamford has only scored two goals in his last eight games.

