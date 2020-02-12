Leeds United Star Signals Respect For Bristol City

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has heaped praise on Bristol City for the quality they possess, but is positive that the Whites can beat them this weekend if they replicate their display against Brentford.



The Whites and Brentford played out a 1-1 draw at Griffin Park in the Championship on Tuesday, with Liam Cooper and Said Benrahma scoring the goals, respectively.













Having lost both of their previous league games, claiming a point away at Brentford could be seen as a decent point for Leeds, but they will not be eyeing anything less than three points when they host Bristol at Elland Road on Saturday.



Looking ahead to the game against Robins, Whites midfielder Phillips has heaped praise on Lee Johnson and co for the quality they possess, both in attack and defence.





While the 24-year-old expects a tough challenge from Bristol City, he is confident of bagging the three points if the Whites replicate their performance against Brentford.







"Obviously, Bristol [City] are a very good team", Phillips told BBC Radio Leeds.



"They are a very good attacking team and very good defensively.





"So, it will be tough just like this game today and you know we said that if we play like we did today then there's no doubt that we'll walk out with what we deserve."



Leeds visited Bristol City in their season opener and handed the Robins a 3-1 defeat, courtesy of goals from Pablo Hernandez, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison.

