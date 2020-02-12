Liverpool Scout Takes In Big Derby Clash, 27-Year-Old of Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool had a scout running the rule over Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic in the club's derby against AC Milan on Sunday.



Brozovic’s goal in the second half sparked the comeback that saw Inter recover from two goals down to win 4-2 over the Rossoneri in the derby last weekend.













The 27-year-old midfielder’s performances have been noted by several clubs, with the presence of a €60m release clause proving a worry for Inter.



According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the midfielder was being watched by a Liverpool scout at the San Siro during the derby on Sunday.





His showings this season have piqued the interest of the Merseyside giants, who could view Brozovic as a smart piece of summer business.







Brozovic has a contract until 2022 with Inter, but it contains a €60m release clause applicable to clubs outside Italy.



The figure is not expected to be a problem for Liverpool if they decide to make a move for the Croatian at the end of the season.





Inter are aware of the situation and are preparing to offer him a new contract until 2024 in anticipation of clubs showing interest in him in the summer.



If he decides to sign the new deal the midfielder would receive a considerable wage increase, but it would also help Inter to remove the problematic release clause.

