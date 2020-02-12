Manchester United In Mix With Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid For Young Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are in the mix for the signature of Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu who is also on the radar of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.



Salisu is enjoying a breakthrough season at Real Valladolid and has made 23 appearances in the ongoing La Liga campaign.













His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs and the defender has now been attracting the attention of some of the big wigs of Spanish and European football.



According to Spanish daily AS, Manchester United are leading the chase amongst several Premier League clubs for the 20-year-old centre-back.





The Premier League giants are alive to the talent of Ghanaian and are considering making a move for him in the summer.







But Manchester United are likely to face a stiff challenge from two of the biggest clubs in Spain for Salisu.



Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on his development and are studying the possibility of signing him at the end of the season.





Atletico Madrid are also interested and have already established contact to assess the chances of signing him from Real Valladolid.



Salisu has a contract until 2022 with Real Valladolid, but the Spanish club are aware that they could lose the young defender in the summer.

