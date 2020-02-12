XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



12/02/2020 - 11:15 GMT

Manchester United Still Trying To Keep Tahith Chong

 




Manchester United have not stopped trying to convince Tahith Chong to sign a new contract with the club ahead of the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Dutch winger is out of contract at the end of the season and could depart Old Trafford in the summer.


 



His agent has been in constant touch with Inter with the Serie A giants believed to be in pole position to sign the 20-year-old for a compensation fee.

Inter and his representatives are yet to see eye-to-eye over the terms of a contract and the agent fees, and Manchester United are still hoping to keep hold of the winger.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Premier League giants have continued to try and convince the winger to sign on fresh terms with the club.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been naming Chong in his matchday squads and he is expected to get more opportunities from now until the end of the season.

Manchester United are hopeful that more playing time on the pitch will convince Chong to sign a new contract.
 


Barcelona and Juventus are also claimed to be pushing to land the Dutchman in the summer.
 