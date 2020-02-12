Manchester United Still Trying To Keep Tahith Chong

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have not stopped trying to convince Tahith Chong to sign a new contract with the club ahead of the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Dutch winger is out of contract at the end of the season and could depart Old Trafford in the summer.













His agent has been in constant touch with Inter with the Serie A giants believed to be in pole position to sign the 20-year-old for a compensation fee.



Inter and his representatives are yet to see eye-to-eye over the terms of a contract and the agent fees, and Manchester United are still hoping to keep hold of the winger.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Premier League giants have continued to try and convince the winger to sign on fresh terms with the club.







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been naming Chong in his matchday squads and he is expected to get more opportunities from now until the end of the season.



Manchester United are hopeful that more playing time on the pitch will convince Chong to sign a new contract.





Barcelona and Juventus are also claimed to be pushing to land the Dutchman in the summer.

