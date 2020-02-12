Moritz Bauer On Bench – Celtic Team vs Hearts Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome Daniel Stendel's Hearts outfit to Celtic Park this evening for a Scottish Premiership clash.



Hearts arrive in Glasgow sitting rock bottom of the table, but Celtic manager Neil Lennon has dubbed Stendel's men a threat and feels they enjoyed a good January transfer window.













Celtic eased to a 3-0 win over Clyde in the Scottish Cup at the weekend and now switch their attention back to the league, where they boast a seven-point lead over Rangers, albeit having played a game more.



Hearts last beat Celtic in 2018, but have not won at Celtic Park since a Scottish League Cup clash in 2009.





Lennon has Fraser Forster between the sticks, while in defence he picks a three of Jozo Simunovic, Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer. Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham look to boss midfield, while Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard are up top. James Forrest and Greg Taylor are wing-backs. Callum McGregor plays.







If Lennon needs to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where options available include Moritz Bauer and Vakoun Bayo.





Celtic Team vs Hearts



Forster, Simunovic, Ajer, Jullien, Forrest, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Taylor, Griffiths, Edouard



Substitutes: Bain, Bauer, Hayes, Rogic, Christie, Elyounoussi, Bayo