26 October 2019

06 August 2019

12/02/2020 - 21:29 GMT

Napoli Make Jeremie Boga Transfer Priority But Chelsea Hold Ace Card

 




Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga has emerged as a priority target for Napoli in the summer, but Chelsea still hold an ace card if they wish to get involved in the chase.

The 23-year-old winger has been enjoying a solid season at Sassuolo and has piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe ahead of the summer.  


 



His agent has claimed that Barcelona have enquired about the possibility of signing him and Napoli have long been keeping tabs on the winger ahead of the summer window.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Napoli have identified the winger as a priority target for the next transfer window.
 


The Serie A giants have been enthralled by what they have seen of the player and are keen to take him to the San Paolo at the end of the season.



But Chelsea still have a massive say on where Boga will be playing his football next season.

Sassuolo signed him from Chelsea in 2018 and as part of the agreement, the Blues can take him back to Stamford Bridge in the summer.
 


The Serie A outfit are reportedly set to hold talks with Chelsea this week to understand whether the Blues want the winger back in the summer.
 