Newcastle United Are Massive – Magpies Star On Always Wanting To Join Club

Newcastle United loanee Danny Rose has revealed that the Magpies were among the three clubs that he dreamt of playing for as a teenager.



The 29-year-old Englishman was one of the three players Premier League side Newcastle signed in the winter transfer window, arriving on loan until the end of the season from Tottenham Hotspur.













Rose saw his career stall at the London-based club, receiving limited playing time and sometimes being left out of matchday squads, and decided to move to St. James Park in an attempt to revive it.



The left-back has revealed that his decision to sign for the Magpies was questioned by many, but holds no regrets as he always wanted to play for the Tynecastle-based club and heard good things about manager Steve Bruce.





Rose went on to lift the lid on how Newcastle were among the three clubs that he dreamt of playing for as an 18-year-old and how he even told that to former Spurs team-mate Kyle Naughton.







"Everybody has asked me 'why Newcastle?' but Newcastle are a massive football club", Rose said on BBC Radio Newcastle's podcast.



"When I was younger, when I was about 18, I think me and Kyle Naughton were left out of the squad at Newcastle and I always remember the conversation that we had.





"I said there were three teams I'd love to play for and obviously one was Sunderland and the other was Newcastle and that was just purely because of how passionate the fans are.



"Obviously I have heard great things about Steve Bruce. I know people who have played under him and they have all said great things."



Rose made his Newcastle debut against Norwich earlier this month, coming on as a substitute, and will be hoping to get more playing time against Arsenal on Sunday.

