Rangers Legend Convinced Rough Patch Over For Gers

Rangers legend Ian Ferguson believes the big players in the Gers squad are stepping up their performances and helping the side pull through their rough patch.



The Light Blues did not look their best when they returned to action following the winter break, dropping five points from their first four Scottish Premiership games of the year.













However, Rangers returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Hibernian last week before following it up with a 4-1 win against Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Cup.



Having won two games on the bounce, with the second one being a dominant victory, Ibrox great Ferguson believes Steven Gerrard's side are over their rough patch.





The 52-year-old feels that the Rangers stars have stepped up their performances and are stepping up to the mark now.







"The big players are coming to the table", Ferguson said on the official Rangers podcast.



"So hopefully, we are over a wee sticky patch, if you can call it that – a couple of games.





"Everybody wants to beat us, but you know what, they [Rangers players] are all coming up and stepping up the mark now. So onwards and upwards I think."



Rangers visit Kilmarnock in the league this evening and will be looking to extend their winning run to three matches.

