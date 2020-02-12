Romelu Lukaku Trying To Convince Napoli Star To Join Inter

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has spoken to Napoli attacker Dries Mertens about the possibility of him joining the Nerazzurri.



Mertens is out of contract in the summer and there has been a flurry of activity amongst many clubs in order to snap him up on a free transfer.













Several Premier League clubs have been linked with considering signing the attacker in the summer with Chelsea and Manchester United amongst his admirers.



Inter have already offered him a contract and are claimed to have deployed one of their stars to entice Mertens into joining the Serie A giants at the end of the season.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lukaku has been talking to his Belgian compatriot in order to convince him to join him at the San Siro in the summer.







Mertens is considering the possibility of moving to Inter, but he has other offers on his table as well, including from Monaco.



The attacker has also not ruled out the possibility of signing a new contract with Napoli and staying at the San Paolo.





Napoli remain keen to keep hold of the Belgian but for the moment no decision has been taken by the player over his future.

