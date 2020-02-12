Sometimes Look At Bigger Picture – Former Leeds Attacker On Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan wants Whites striker Patrick Bamford to be judged with the bigger picture in mind and has lauded the Englishman for his work rate and commitment.



The Yorkshire-based club played out a 1-1 draw against promotion rivals Brentford at Griffin Park in the Championship on Tuesday night, with Liam Cooper scoring the goal for the visitors.













The game saw Marcelo Bielsa's first-choice striker Bamford, who has scored just twice in his last eight appearances, fail to find the back of the net for the third match in a row.



While the 26-year-old has been subject to criticism for his poor goalscoring form, ex-Leeds star Whelan has urged the fans to look at the bigger picture before judging the centre-forward.





Insisting that the striker's chances to make an impact against Brentford were limited, Whelan has stressed that Bamford's work rate and commitment to the team is commendable.







"Look, we always judge a goalscorer with the goals don't we, and what he does inside the box", Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds following the game.



"But sometimes you have to step back and look at the bigger picture of the game.





"There wasn't much for him to chew on, with crosses inside the box or balls through to him, a lot of it came from the wide areas, getting into that box and sometimes it was the final ball that let us down, he was just stretching for the final ball.



"But I don't think you can ever take away his work rate and what he wants to do for the club and the runs that he actually makes to create space for others."



Bamford has scored 12 goals and provided three assists from his 33 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

