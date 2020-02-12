Steve Bruce Treated Us Like Under-9s – Former Aston Villa Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Aston Villa defender Ritchie De Laet has revealed that he did not enjoy working under Steve Bruce during his time at Villa Park, comparing the current Newcastle United manager's approach to someone working with an Under-9s group.



De Laet joined Aston Villa from Leicester in 2016, but made just 14 appearances for the club before leaving permanently last summer on a free transfer.













De Laet has lamented the fact that it did not work out at Villa Park for him but thinks that injuries never allowed him to get his career going at Aston Villa when he was there.



He also conceded that Bruce was not the kind of manager he enjoyed working under.





The Belgian also worked under a similarly styled manager at Stoke when he was under Tony Pulis, but indicated that the current Newcastle United boss had no set plans for the team.







“It is a massive club but I never got going at Villa”, De Laet told The Athletic.



“The injury was a terrible time, then I couldn’t get into the side.





“Steve Bruce wasn’t my cup of tea. The football was similar to Tony Pulis but at least Tony had a plan.



“I remember Steve would throw the ball into the middle in training and say, ‘Let’s play’, like we were under-nines.



“It was crazy.”



Bruce is currently at Newcastle United and has led the Magpies to a solid first half of the season in the Premier League.

