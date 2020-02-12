The Signs Are Really Good – Former Leeds United Star Positive On Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker believes Leeds United’s performance against Brentford showed good signs as they approach the business end of the season.



Leeds were on a horrendous run of form going into the Brentford game on Tuesday night that had seen them win just twice in ten Championship games.













They have been losing their grip on the promotion race, but the Leeds players managed to earn a point despite a horrendous goalkeeping error from Kiko Casilla which led to Brentford taking the lead.



Parker believes many teams would have lost heart following the mistake from the goalkeeper, but he was delighted to see the reaction from the Leeds players after conceding the goal.





He also felt that Leeds equalised at the right time and the overall performance in the game bodes well for the Whites as they approach a key part of the Championship campaign.







Parker said on LUTV: “I have seen many teams over the years where you do concede a goal like that and on the back of the run we have been on, it is natural that your heads do drop.



“You feel like everything and all the world are going against us, but to kind of galvanise and I thought the goal was scored at a great time, just before half time.





“And going in level pegging, gave us the platform to go out in the second half and I thought we can start well, we could even nick this game.



“The second-half performance was really good, we had a good chance for [Helder] Costa who hit it straight at the 'keeper.



“But overall, we looked solid again and getting back to the solid base at the back and we looked positive going forward.



“So, really good signs for the rest of the season.”



Leeds are still second in the league table but they have played a game more than Fulham in third.

