This Is Hardest Part of Being At Celtic – Bhoys Defender

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor believes becoming a regular and nailing down a spot in the first team is the toughest bit of being part of the Hoops squad.



Scottish Premiership side Celtic signed Taylor from league rivals Kilmarnock in the summer, with the full-back penning a four-year contract.













While the 22-year-old arrived at Parkhead with high hopes, he endured a difficult time in the first half of the season, being left out of matchday squads at times, with injuries not helping his cause.



However, Taylor has had a decent start to the year, starting in each of Celtic's last three league games, with the player occupying a more advanced role after the side switched to a 3-5-2 formation.





Reflecting on his time at the Glasgow-based side so far, Taylor has insisted that the most difficult part of being a Celtic player is becoming a regular in the team and nailing down a spot in the manager's plans, as he feels the squad is made up of some of the best players in the league.







"It's been good to get a few more minutes", Taylor told this week's Celtic View.



"I've had a good few games now and long may it continue.





"You might think the hardest thing is to be signed by Celtic, but the hardest part of it all is actually trying to become a regular and nailing down a place.



"This squad is made up of all the best players and there's competition in all areas of the pitch.



"It's important when you get the opportunity to play, that you take your chance."



Taylor has made 14 appearances across all competitions for Celtic so far this season, providing two assists in the process.

