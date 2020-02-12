We Took Our Lead For Granted – Leeds United Star Makes Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has admitted that the Whites took their lead over their promotion rivals for granted and has urged the side to step up in their rest of the games.



The Yorkshire-based club went winless for their third game in a row when Brentford held them to a 1-1 draw at Griffin Park in the Championship on Tuesday night.













Leeds are currently on a rough patch, winning just two of their last 11 league games and giving up the ten-point lead they had while sitting second.



Reflecting on their poor run of form, midfielder Phillips has admitted that the Whites took their points advantage for granted before letting it slip.





However, the 24-year-old is still positive of Leeds finishing in the top two and earning automatic promotion, and has urged the team to step up in their remaining games.







"I think we have a fair chance", Phillips told BBC Radio Leeds.



"I think when we were at the top or when we were ten points clear we took it for granted.





"I think now we know that it was not something we should have taken for granted and that we need to step up and show the city what we are about and the fans.



"Hopefully we can do that in the remaining games."



Leeds will be looking for their first win in four games when they host Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday.

