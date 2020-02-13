Ajax and Chelsea Confirm Hakim Ziyech Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax and Chelsea have confirmed that winger Hakim Ziyech will be moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer.



It emerged on Wednesday that Chelsea had reached an agreement over a fee for the signature of the winger from Ajax at the end of the season.













Chelsea are paying an initial £33m to Ajax, rising to £36m, for the Moroccan and the Premier League side have confirmed that the move is subject to Ziyech agreeing personal terms.



Both clubs have announced that the transfer has been agreed.





Ziyech will spend the rest of the season at Ajax, before joining his new Chelsea team-mates for pre-season in July.







A statement from the Dutch champions read: “Ajax and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech.



“The player will join the Premier League club on July 1st 2020 and will finish the season in Amsterdam.”





Ziyech has been one of the top performers for Ajax over the last few years and played a massive role in their run to the Champions League semi-final last season.



He has scored eight goals and registered 21 assists for Ajax this term.

