Are We Getting Enough Bodies In Box – Leeds United Legend On Potential Concern

Tony Dorigo has stressed the importance of Leeds United getting bodies into the penalty area as they try to increase their goal conversion ratio.



Leeds earned a creditable point at Brentford on Tuesday night after a horrible goalkeeping mistake from Kiko Casilla handed the home side the lead at Griffin Park.













But Leeds dominated the game and created a number of chances, which could have earned them the win and a crucial three points at Brentford.



Leeds have won just twice in their last eleven Championship games and Dorigo admits that the players are continuing to get into good positions in games and getting bodies inside the penalty box.





But chance conversion has been a problem for Leeds and the former White believes the team need to convert those half chances if they want to get promoted to the Premier League.







Dorigo said on LUTV: “We are getting into good positions and getting bodies inside the box, but are we getting enough? Could be one area [of concern].



“It’s a half chance and it’s difficult, but we are trying to get into the Premier League, we have to take a chance now and then.”





Patrick Bamford has struggled to convert chances on a regular basis for Leeds, but Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa continues to keep faith with him.

