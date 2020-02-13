Claim From Italy: Diego Simeone Could Leave Atletico Madrid, Chelsea Admirers

Follow @insidefutbol





Diego Simeone will take a call on his future at Atletico Madrid before the end of the season, with Chelsea amongst his admirers, it has been claimed in Italy.



Simeone has been at Atletico Madrid since 2011 and is considered to be one of the most impactful coaches in the club’s history.













He won the league in Spain in 2013/14 and also has two Europa League trophies to his name as Atletico Madrid coach.



But the Argentine could finally take the decision to leave Atletico Madrid soon and it could happen as early as at the end of the current season.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Simeone is likely to take a decision on whether to continue at Atletico Madrid beyond the summer in the next month.







It is claimed that he is considering ending his nine-season spell at Atletico Madrid in the summer.



Chelsea are credited with being admirers of Simeone and watching his situation at the Wanda Metropolitano closely.





It is claimed that if Chelsea decide to part ways with Frank Lampard in the summer then Simeone would be a key target.

