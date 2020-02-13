Crystal Palace and Southampton Target Joakim Maehle Gives Suitors Encouragement

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace and Southampton target Joakim Maehle has indicated that he could be prepared to move on from Genk in the summer if he is given the chance to move to a bigger league.



Genk signed the defender from Aalborg in 2017 and the full-back has been one of the most consistent performers in their squad this season.













The 22-year-old was linked with both Crystal Palace and Southampton in the recently concluded January transfer window and he has now given his suitors hope that the story might be different in the summer.



Maehle is keen to test himself in a bigger league than the Belgian top flight and the Premier League would surely fit the bill for the Dane.





The former Denmark Under-21 international readily admits that he is ambitious and wants to get to the top of the game.







Maehle will not though push Genk to sell and is ready to take a professional approach.



“I want to achieve the highest level with Genk, but at the same time I am a young and ambitious footballer who wants to reach the top”, the defender told Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg.





“If a good club from a top league knocks on the door, I will be itching to take the next step.



“But if Genk say no and I would have to accept that as a professional.”



Genk have the Danish defender under contract until the summer of 2023 and he has made 29 appearances for the club so far this season.

