Inside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



13/02/2020 - 14:58 GMT

Eat Your Potential Up, Sunderland Talent Told After Penning Contract

 




Sunderland academy goalkeeping coach Mark Prudhoe has tipped 16-year-old Black Cats starlet Adam Richardson to make an impact soon after the goalkeeper committed his future to the club.

League One club Sunderland confirmed that academy goalkeeper Richardson has signed his first professional contract with the club on Thursday.  


 



The 16-year-old had attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League and the EFL, but the Black Cats have managed to fend off interest and tie him down to a long-term deal.

Excited by Richardson's potential, Sunderland academy goalkeeping coach Prudhoe has expressed his delight at the teenager signing a contract with the club.
 


The former Sunderland star is positive that Richardson will break into the club's first team soon if he manages to 'eat his potential up'.



I am delighted that Adam has signed a contract with the club", Prudhoe told the club's official site.

"He is a great young goalkeeper coming through our system and we are all excited by his potential.
 


Hopefully he can eat that potential up, and if he does, I think we might have another graduate coming along sooner rather than later.

Richardson will now be aiming to kick on at Sunderland after securing his future at the club.
 