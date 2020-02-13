XRegister
26 October 2019

13/02/2020 - 10:50 GMT

Everton Star’s Recovery Advanced, Involvement vs Arsenal Floated

 




Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation from a broken ankle and could make his comeback against Arsenal later this month, according to The Athletic.

The midfielder broke his ankle in November in Everton’s 2-1 win over Southampton and was expected to miss the majority of the season for the Toffees.  


 



The former Barcelona man underwent surgery and was expected to take his time before making a return on the pitch for Everton towards the end of the campaign.

But the midfielder is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation by around two to three weeks and hopes are building that he could soon be back on the pitch.
 


Everton are unlikely to take any chances on Gomes’ injury, but there are suggestions that he could feature for Everton as early as this month.



It has been claimed that it is possible that the midfielder could be part of the Everton squad that will face Arsenal on 23rd February.

The Toffees are currently on their winter break, allowing Gomes further time to focus on his recovery before their next game.
 


They return to the grind of the Premier League with a trip to the Emirates and there are suggestions that Gomes could be a shock inclusion in the squad for their north London visit.

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder will be ready to face the Gunners as Everton do not want to rush him back into action and risk further problems.
 