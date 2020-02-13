Former Leeds United Star Delighted With Whites’ Mental Strength

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has talked up the strong mentality the Whites showed against Brentford, which he feels was missing from their performances in recent weeks.



Leeds came back from a goal down to earn a point at Griffin Park on Tuesday night and continue to remain second in the league table despite winning just twice in their last eleven Championship games.













A horrendous goalkeeping error from Kiko Casilla handed Brentford the lead, but Leeds captain Liam Cooper equalised before half time to make sure that his side got a point from the game.



Dorigo believes that the overall performance of the side was good and the Leeds players should feel a little disappointed that they did not take all three points at Brentford on Tuesday night.





He feels Leeds handled the pressure well at Brentford and showed the strong mentality needed to get the result, which he feels has been missing from their game in recent weeks.







Dorigo said on LUTV: “I think they will [be disappointed that they didn’t get the win] and I think it is a good sign.



“I thought they handled the situation really well under a lot of pressure and yet again going to Brentford, which is not a place for us to go to either.





“But after that mistake, I thought we responded fantastically well. A lot of really good performances there.



“I thought mentally we looked strong, whereas in previous weeks that’s where we struggled a bit.



“We played some good stuff as well, no cutting edge as much as I would have liked in the last third but everywhere else on the pitch we did well.”



Leeds will look to get back to winning ways when they host Bristol City on Saturday at Elland Road.

