He Could Move Up Pitch – Former Liverpool Youth Coach Lauds Reds Star

Former Liverpool youth coach Michael Beale has hailed Reds star Trent Alexander-Arnold as the best right-back in the world and has suggested that he could become a top midfielder as well.



Alexander-Arnold is considered to be one of the best talents to come out of the academy of Premier League side Liverpool in recent times, having made the right-back spot his own in the last two years.













The Liverpudlian was 14 years old when Beale joined the Reds as the assistant manager of the Under-23s side and the now Rangers first team coach distinctively remembers how he was exciting then.



Expressing his admiration for the 21-year-old, Beale has hailed Alexander-Arnold as the best right-back in the world and went on to suggest that the can become a top number eight as well.





The Rangers first team coach recalled how he had a great relationship with Alexander-Arnold, who used to comfortably play in different positions during his younger years.







"When I first saw Trent on my first day going to Liverpool, he was probably 14, he was very wiry, long arms, long limbs", Beale told Rangers TV.



"He was capable of huge moments, wow moments and just exciting.





"He is a boy that I have grown close to over the years and he just makes me smile.



"I think he is the best right-back in the world at the minute and possibly could be one of the best right eights as well – could move up a line.



"He was a little winger, played right-back, played in midfield, played holding midfield, played centre-half, he was a proper player and yes, I don't think I need to say anything else on Trent Alexander-Arnold."



Alexander-Arnold currently has 10 Premier League assists to his name, sitting second in the assists chart behind Kevin De Bruyne.

