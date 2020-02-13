XRegister
13/02/2020 - 21:50 GMT

I Think He Has An Elite Mentality – Michael Beale On Liverpool Loanee

 




Rangers first team coach and former Liverpool youth coach Michael Beale has heaped praise on Reds youngster Kamil Grabara for his mentality and has tipped the Pole to become a top goalkeeper in the future.

The Rangers coach was the manager of Liverpool's Under-23s side when the Premier League giants signed Grabara from Ruch Chorzow in January 2016.  


 



Beale then left his role in December that year and took a role on the coaching staff at Sao Paulo before returning as the head of academy coaching just five months later.

Having overseen Grabara's development until 2018, Beale has lifted the lid on how the Polish goalkeeper struggled in his first months at the club, but then went on to make strides forward.
 


The Rangers coach has hailed the Liverpool goalkeeper's mentality as 'elite' and has tipped the now Huddersfield Town loanee to become a top player in his position.



"Kamil Grabara – he came into Liverpool at 16, struggled in his first few months but what I like about Kamil is he is really positive, comes for crosses, good with his feet", Beale told Rangers TV.

"I think he has an elite mentality. To go out into the Championship so early is big for him.
 


"But when that boy was coming over and settling, Kamil was someone I had a good relationship with.

"It was quite clear that he made big, big improvements quickly and settled into Liverpool well and this is a big sign.

"He has gone to Huddersfield, a team that has just been relegated from the Premier League or looking to get back up and he's going to make mistakes, he is a young goalkeeper, but he is one I assume that by the age of 25,26 will be a top one."

Grabara has made 28 Championship appearances for Huddersfield this season, claiming five clean sheets in the process.
 