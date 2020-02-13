I’m So Frustrated For Him – Michael Beale Hoping Chelsea Star Can Have Injury-Free Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale is frustrated that injuries have held back Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek's development and hopes he has a lengthy spell without injuries in order for him to achieve his potential.



Loftus-Cheek joined Premier League side Chelsea at the age of eight and rose through the ranks before breaking into the first team scene in the 2014/15 season.













While the 24-year-old is highly rated and regarded at Stamford Bridge, an Achilles injury towards the end of last season has kept him out of action since.



Rangers first team coach Beale, who oversaw the midfielder's development during his time as a Chelsea youth coach, has expressed his frustration at the player's growth being stalled by injuries.





Beale went on to heap praise on Loftus-Cheek for his physicality and character and hopes he has a lengthy spell without injuries so that he can achieve his full potential, which he believes is limitless.







"The one thing I knew about Ruben when he was young was that physically he was fantastic", Beale said on Rangers TV.



"Real good athlete. Played at the back, played as a centre-back or right-back, played in midfield, played as a number 10.





"He was, even at a young age, someone who just moved so well around the football pitch.



"Again, another one with a big smile, lots of character and personality off the pitch.



"I'm so frustrated for him because I know the talent that he has and I just hope he has a spell now – still at a young age 23, 24 – if he can have a spell of three or four years of not being injured and playing on a consistent basis, I think the sky is the limit for Ruben."



Loftus-Cheek has made a total of 72 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in the process.

