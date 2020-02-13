Know About Players Who Took On Man Utd – Marcelo Bielsa Feels Future In Good Hands

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that he has detailed knowledge of the Whites Under-18s players who took on Manchester United last week and is confident that the club's future is in safe hands.



The Yorkshire-based club's Under-18s side took on the youth set-up of Premier League giants Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup last week.













While Mark Jackson's side ended up suffering a 1-0 defeat, the youngsters were lauded for stepping up to the plate and taking the fight to the Red Devils.



Reflecting on the youth side's display last week, Whites head coach Bielsa has revealed that he has in-depth knowledge of each and every player who took part in the game.





The Argentine then went on to heap praise on the work done by Leeds academy manager Adam Underwood and has insisted that the club's future is in safe hands.







"I know about every player [from the Under-18s who played] in this match [against Manchester United]", Bielsa told a press conference.



"We congratulate the academy director and through him the players and the staff of the team.





"The club has in this group of players, answers for the future."



Bielsa, who likes to keep a small squad of senior players, often dips into the youth ranks when needed and is not afraid to hand youngsters first team opportunities.

