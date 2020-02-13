Leeds United Players Didn’t Listen To Outside Noise – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Tony Dorigo believes the Leeds United players did well to stay away from the outside noise about their form going into the Brentford game on Tuesday night.



Leeds were on a horrendous run of form that had seen them win two of their previous ten league games going into the game at Griffin Park.













Brentford were in good form, but Leeds managed to walk away with a point from the game despite conceding a horrendous goal early in the first half via a mistake from goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.



The criticism around Marcelo Bielsa and his players was severe ahead of the game, but Dorigo believes the Leeds stars made sure that they did not scramble their heads through the outside noise.





He insisted that it does not matter what anyone thinks about Leeds and it is important that the players managed to just focus on their own performance against Brentford.







The former White said on LUTV: “I think if the players read everything and listened to everything, they would have been scrambled.



“I don’t think they did and you know what, it doesn’t matter what you and I say and it doesn’t matter what was written.





“It was all about their performance and that’s what they have done.



“They have cleared their heads, they were focused and they played really well.



“One mistake did let us down but take that out, we were really good.”



Leeds will look to get back to winning ways and get their season back on track when they host Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday.

