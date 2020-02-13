Let’s See How Kiko Casilla Responds – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo is keen to see how Kiko Casilla responds in the next few games following his horrendous mistake against Brentford on Tuesday night.



Casilla’s form has been poor over the last few weeks and his mistakes have cost Leeds points in the promotion race.













But his performance reached a new low at Brentford when he failed to control a simple back-pass and Said Benrahma pounced to give the home side the lead.



Liam Cooper equalised before half time to make sure Leeds earned a point from the game, but a number of Whites fans have called for him to be dropped.





Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that Casilla will keep his place though and Leeds legend Dorigo is keen to see how the Spaniard responds to his error.







The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “It makes you look very silly.



“Unfortunately for goalkeepers, once you make a mistake it’s in the back of the net and this is an awful one.





“Normally Kiko with his feet is really good, but he just took his eye off it and it’s disappointing.



“It’s a mistake and certainly Kiko has been disappointing in the last few games and it is about how he responds.”



There has also been an FA ban potentially looming on Casilla due to allegations that he racially abused Charlton Athletic's Jonathan Leko, allegations which the Leeds goalkeeper has denied.

