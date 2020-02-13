Lille Set High Asking Price For Liverpool Linked Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille have set a steep asking price for Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with Liverpool, going into the summer transfer window.



The 21-year-old attacker has made a major impact in his first season at Lille and has netted 17 goals in all competitions for the club.













His future at Lille came under the scanner in January, but the French side were in no mood to lose a key player such as Osimhen in the middle of the campaign.



But Osimhen has been attracting interest from clubs such as Liverpool ahead of the summer as well, with the Reds likely to be priced out of moves for Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho.





And according to French outlet BuzzSport.fr, Lille will want at least €50m before they would agree to sell the forward in the summer.







Lille are aware of the interest the attacker has been attracting with more clubs expected to be in the mix by the time the transfer window rolls out.



They are prepared to cash in on him after just one season but want a big fee before they decide to let him go.





Lille made a big profit on selling Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal last summer and signed Osimhen as the replacement for the attacker.

