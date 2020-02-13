Liverpool With Ticking Clock In Pursuit of Key Jurgen Klopp Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool will need to act quickly if they are to land Jurgen Klopp's dream summer target Timo Werner.



The striker signed a new contract last summer with RB Leipzig but his representatives managed to insert a release clause in the fresh terms with the Bundesliga club.













The release clause is believed to be in the region of €55m and €60m and a host of clubs are admirers of the 23-year-old's abilities.



He has been linked with a move to Manchester United, but Liverpool are in pole position, with Klopp having made clear that he wants Werner to be taken to Anfield.





The clock is ticking for Liverpool though as, according to German magazine Sport Bild, the release clause must be activated by the end of April.







Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Werner and have a short window to seal the deal.



Other clubs interested in Werner will also be aware of the ticking clock as they seek to tempt the striker to leave RB Leipzig.





Liverpool wanted to sign Werner last summer, but the Germany star did not want to part ways with RB Leipzig at that point.

