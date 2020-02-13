Marcelo Bielsa Comments On Overlooking Ian Poveda

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has explained why he overlooked new boy Ian Poveda for Leeds United's last two games, against Nottingham Forest and Brentford, respectively.



Leeds swooped to snap up Poveda from Manchester City in the January transfer window and he was quickly slotted on to the bench by Bielsa.













The winger was not included in the matchday squad for Leeds' last two games and fans questioned how he had slipped out of favour so quickly.



Bielsa has now opened up on why he chose to go without Poveda on the bench and indicated his decision was based on having balance.





"I always organise the substitutes with two defenders, two midfielders and two strikers", the Argentine told a press conference when asked about Poveda being overlooked.







"One defender from the centre, the other from the side. Midfielders, one more defensive, the other more offensive. The two strikers, one centre forward, one who attacks on the sides.



"If we are in good condition to do this I respect these things, if not I adapt it", the head coach continued.





"I always chose the players for this particular match that are in the best conditions."



Poveda has featured for Leeds at Under-23 level and the winger will be looking to catch Bielsa's eye on the training pitch over the coming months as he aims to clock senior team game time.

