13/02/2020 - 10:46 GMT

Marcus Rashford Always Had The Talent – Ollie McBurnie

 




Former Manchester United academy striker Ollie McBurnie insists that Marcus Rashford always had unbelievable talent from an early age.

McBurnie was part of the Manchester United academy team that won the Milk Cup in 2013, but went on to have a career away from Old Trafford.  


 



Rashford was also part of the squad and came on as a substitute as Manchester United won the youth tournament almost seven years ago.

The current Sheffield United striker started the game and he admits that it is almost unbelievable that the England forward did not get into the starting eleven in that final.
 


McBurnie spent very little time with the current Manchester United forward in the academy, but admits that the talent was always there and he only needed to grow up to take the next step in his career.



“Crazy to think he didn’t start when you look at what a great player he is now”, the striker told The Athletic when talking about Rashford.

“But Marcus was tiny back then. He was two years younger than the rest of us but had unbelievable talent.
 


“Even I could see that and I was only there a couple of weeks. He had everything, but just needed to grow.”

Rashford is currently out with a back problem but scored 19 goals in all competitions this season before succumbing to his injury.

He is expected to return to the pitch before the end of the campaign.
 