Most Gifted Player I’ve Ever Worked With – Michael Beale On Star Chelsea Could Sign

Former Chelsea youth coach Michael Beale has hailed ex-Blues star Jeremie Boga as the most naturally gifted player he has ever worked with, amid speculation the Premier League side could look to re-sign him.



Boga moved to Premier League side Chelsea at the age of 11 and had loan spells with Rennes and Granada before making his senior Blues bow in 2017.













However, in the words of former Chelsea youth coach Beale, the winger's debut was a 'tragic' one as he was substituted just 18 minutes into the game against Burnley as the side had to tweak their formation after Gary Cahill was sent off.



Boga has flourished at Sassuolo in Serie A and Chelsea have an option to re-sign him; the star is wanted by a host of clubs, including Napoli.





And Rangers coach Beale has no doubt about his talent, having hailed Boga as the most naturally gifted player that he ever coached, having the the wow factor.







"Jeremie Boga – wow!" Beale told Rangers TV.



"He came across from France probably at the age of 11 or 12 and it was like 'wow! this is not something you see every day'.





"I remember playing Ajax in a tournament, a Willem II tournament, and it was an under-14s game and he took centre and he beat seven Ajax players and scored and I think everyone was just like 'okay!'.



"Jeremie made his debut at Chelsea and it was really unfortunate. On his debut, the first game in the Premier League season, someone got sent off and he got subbed after 17, 18 minutes, which was tragic at the time because everybody was ready for this boy to burst on the scene.



"He has had a few interesting loans and then he has transferred to Sassuolo in Serie A, at the moment he is being linked with some very, very big clubs.



"If anyone went to Youtube and look at Jeremie, they will see the talent that he has.



"I had a very good relationship with him when he came over. Again, another boy that I travelled around Europe with and played in some big youth tournaments and got quite close to him as a boy.



"He is the most naturally gifted player that I have worked with, regardless of first team players or young players.



"He was ridiculously talented in what I love, which is his dribbling off both sides, and I believe this boy could go on and play for one of the big teams in Europe in the coming years."



It remains to be seen if Chelsea will move to take Boga back to Stamford Bridge this coming summer.

