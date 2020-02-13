Real Valladolid Still Hoping To Lock Newcastle and Man Utd Target To New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Valladolid has not given up hope of convincing Mohammed Salisu to sign a new contract amidst interest from Newcastle United, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.



The 20-year-old centre-back is enjoying a breakthrough season at Real Valladolid and it has led to question marks over his future at the club.













Real Madrid and Valencia have been keeping tabs on him, while Atletico Madrid have already touched base with the player's agent over a possible move in the summer.



Salisu has also been on the radar of Manchester United and even Newcastle United have been linked with an interest in the young Ghanaian defender.





But according to Spanish daily AS, Real Valladolid have not given up on the possibility of convincing the player to sign a new contract with the club.







The Spanish club want to secure his future, but are acutely aware that they are facing an uphill battle in convincing Salisu to sign on fresh terms amidst interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.



The young defender also has a €12m release clause in his contract, which further complicates matters for Real Valladolid.





It remains to be seen whether one of his suitors decide to trigger the clause or look to negotiate a transfer fee with Real Valladolid.

