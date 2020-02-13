Serie A Outfit Set To Take Up Option On Chelsea Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Atalanta will take up the option of signing Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic on a permanent deal at the end of the season.



Pasalic joined the Serie A outfit on a two-year loan deal in 2018 with Atalanta reserving an option to sign him on a permanent contract.













The midfielder has been a key figure at Atalanta this season and was a major factor behind their Champions League qualification last year.



Pasalic has been a major influence in the team and a decision on his future has been taken by the Italian side.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Atalanta have decided to take up the option of signing him on a permanent deal and the operation will be completed at the end of the season.







The Serie A side will pay a fee of €15m to Chelsea and sign Pasalic on a permanent deal in the summer.



The figure was agreed between the two clubs when Chelsea loaned him out to Atalanta in 2018.





Pasalic has featured 70 times for Atalanta over the last season-and-a-half and has netted 14 goals for the club.



The midfielder joined Chelsea from Hajduk Split in 2014, but has never made an appearance for the Blues.

