Simon Mignolet Explains Comparison Between Roberto Firmino and Team-mates

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has explained why he claimed Club Brugge team-mates Hans Vanaken and Ruud Vormer are just as good finishers than Reds striker Roberto Firmino.



Belgian goalkeeper Mignolet sealed a return to his homeland in the summer when he ended his association with Liverpool to join Club Brugge.













Last month, the 31-year-old made the headlines when he claimed his Club Brugge team-mates Vanaken and Vormer are every bit as good finishers as Reds star Firmino.



The statement was received with criticism from England, with a chunk of the Liverpool fan base unhappy with the comment from their former hero.





In an attempt to explain his claim, Mignolet has insisted that he only meant that the Club Brugge midifelders should not be considered inferior to Firmino when it comes to their finishing and went on to explain how the Club Brugge duo make their shots hard for goalkeepers to save.







"I received a lot of criticism from England for that statement", Mignolet said on Belgian TV show ExtraTime.



"I especially wanted to say that Hans and Ruud certainly should not be [considered] inferior to [Firmino in terms of] the way they finish.





"Hans and Ruud can hit the ball hard and precisely into the corner, which is very difficult for every goalkeeper."



Vanaken and Vormer have scored a combined total of 19 goals across all competitions this season, while Firmino has scored 10 for Liverpool.

